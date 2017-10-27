CHP Officer Possessed Hundreds of Child Porn Images, Shared Some on Social Media: DA’s Office

A California Highway Patrol officer has been accused of storing more than 600 pornographic images of children and sharing some of them on social media, officials said Friday.

Robert Tamayo, 37, was charged Thursday with one count each of distribution and possession of child pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

The officer was caught sharing child porn on social media in May, prosecutors said. Hundreds of pornographic images involving children were also allegedly recovered from his computers and cell phones.

Tamayo was a 10-year veteran of the force and worked most recently in the agency’s Antelope Valley division, though he had been stationed in several areas across Southern California, CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez said in a statement.

The 37-year-old has been placed on administrative leave and his status will be reevaluated once the case is resolved, Gomez said.

The CHP is cooperating with investigators and also conducting its own probe of the allegations, he added.

He could be sentenced to up to five years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.

Tamayo appeared in court Friday but his arraignment was pushed back to Dec. 12, DA’s officials said.