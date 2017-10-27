Democratic California Assemblyman From San Fernando Valley Was Disciplined for Alleged Groping

California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra was disciplined after a human resources investigation eight years ago, when a female Capitol staffer accused him of “inappropriate and unwelcome physical contact,” The Times has learned.

Elise Flynn Gyore said Bocanegra, at the time chief of staff to then-Assemblyman Felipe Fuentes, groped her and followed her in a manner she found threatening at an after-work event attended by legislators, staff and lobbyists.

“He menaced me that evening,” Gyore said in an interview, speaking publicly about the 2009 incident for the first time. She said the encounter left her so distraught that she filed a human resources complaint the following day.

A weeks-long investigation by independent attorneys hired by the Legislature concluded that "it is more likely than not that Bocanegra engaged in behavior that night which does not meet the Assembly's expectations for professionalism," according to a June 22, 2009, letter from the Assembly Rules Committee reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.