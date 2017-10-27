Man Allegedly Exposes Himself to Girl as She Was Walking From South L.A. School

A man allegedly exposed himself to and tried to lure an 8-year-old girl as she was walking to her grandmother’s house from a South L.A. school earlier this week, the girl’s mother told KTLA.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. on Wednesday as the girl was walking from Knox Elementary School, 8919 S Main St., the school principal said in a letter sent out to parents.

A man in a white car pulled up next to the girl and spoke to her in Spanish and English. He apparently asked her what time she gets out of school and demanded that she get in his car.

“He was touching himself, and when she noticed that, she ran,” the girl’s mother, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA on Friday.

She added that her daughter did exactly what she has taught her to do, run and scream. The girl also has a whistle that she can use in case she feels in danger.

“When I got here she was crying, she was scared,” the girl’s mother said. She added that her daughter did not want to return to school on Thursday or Friday. “I just want the community to be aware, and I want us to apprehend him, before he makes another child a victim,” she said.

School staff notified the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department about the incident and officers responded to the area, but there were no signs of the man. He is described as being an “older Hispanic” man.

Keisha Moton, the school’s principal, said in a letter to parents that the school is on “heightened alert” after the incident.

“I would like to reassure parents and guardians that the school and District will take every precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff at our schools,” Moton said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call LAUSD police at (213) 625-6631.