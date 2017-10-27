× Wisconsin Man Locked in Store’s Beer Cooler Overnight Starts Drinking, Gets Arrested

A man who got trapped in a Wisconsin convenience store cooler this week started drinking, a decision that ultimately landed him behind bars, according to police.

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, stopped into a Kwik Trip store in Marshfield to buy beer on Tuesday just before the midnight cutoff for alcohol sales. When he went into the store’s cooler to retrieve his beverage of choice, however, the door closed behind him and the clock struck midnight, locking him in, according to WISN in Milwaukee.

Van Ert proceeded to drink three cans of Four Loko and an 18-ounce can of Icehouse beer, WISN reported, citing the police report.

While the man may have been living it up while locked in the cooler, he wasn’t actually trapped. The store is open 24 hours a day and police say Van Ert just needed to knock on the cooler’s glass door to get the attention of an attendant.

“The subject found himself locked in the beer cooler, knew that Kwik Trip would not sell him any beer, so he decided to remain in the beer cooler,” Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza told television station WAOW. “A customer came by the beer cooler at about 6 a.m. and saw him inside.”

Six hours after he entered the cooler, Van Ert was found by another customer.

Employees opened the door and said Van Ert left without paying for his drinks. Staff at the store also told authorities the man toppled and damaged three 30-packs of beer.

Van Ert tried to run but was eventually arrested and charged with retail theft. He also violated a probation hold that required him to stay sober, according to WISN.