McDonald’s to Shift to More humane Chicken Slaughter Policy

McDonald’s took another step Friday toward softening its image with animal-conscious consumers, saying it will require suppliers to treat chickens better and slaughter them more humanely.

Birds sold to the chain by poultry giants such as Tysons Foods Inc. and Cargill no longer will be shocked, shackled by the feet to conveyors and have their throats slit, McDonald’s announced. Such methods can leave chickens fully conscious when they are slaughtered.

The suppliers will be required to switch to a gassing system that more reliably knocks the chickens out. Chickens also will live in brighter enclosures where they have access to perches and can more readily engage in natural behaviors such as dust bathing and pecking, McDonald’s said.

The moves, outlined in an eight-point agenda, will be implemented by 2024 and affect about 70% of the company’s supply chain.

