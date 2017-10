Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the Pomona Police Department officers involved in an October 2015 altercation that led to a federal grand jury indictment was also implicated in a similar incident with three brothers that prompted a civil rights lawsuit, an attorney told KTLA on Friday.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 27, 2017.

