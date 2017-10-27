Some in Southern California worry that children could be tricked by some of the treats handed out on Halloween that may look like candy but contain THC, the psychoactive constituent in marijuana. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 27, 2017.
Officials Warn of Potential for Marijuana Edibles to Wind up in Kids’ Halloween Candy Haul
