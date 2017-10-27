Person Struck by Blue Line Train in Downtown L.A.

One person was struck by a Blue Line commuter train in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:15 p.m. at 1236 South Flower St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Public transit in the area is delayed for an unknown amount of time.

Shuttles were replacing service between the 7th and Metro Metro station and the Los Angeles Trade Tech Blue Line stop during the cleanup and investigation, according to Metro Los Angeles.

The scene was cleared and trains resumed normal service about 6:14 p.m, Metro officials tweeted.

BLUE/EXPO: Trains resuming normal service with up to 15 min residual delays thru 6:45pm. Earlier incident cleared. pic.twitter.com/nBPVcTCfUL — Metro (@metrolosangeles) October 28, 2017

BLUE LINE: Bus shuttles replace service between 7th/Metro-Grand/LATTC due to earlier train-person incident. pic.twitter.com/IJ6AHavMX3 — Metro (@metrolosangeles) October 28, 2017