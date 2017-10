Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a subculture that has tens of thousands of members but Cosplay is about more than just costumes. Five local artists share their transformation stories only to KTLA and explain how the business of Cosplay is an exciting new playing field.

To book the players, visit Kospre Agency.

Cher Calvin reports on the KTLA5 News at 10pm on 10/26/17.

Filmed at Makeup by Mandy with Vanity Girl Hollywood mirrors.