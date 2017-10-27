Can Henry DiCarlo Smash a Guinness World Record?

Posted 9:59 AM, October 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:08AM, October 27, 2017

A guy in New York broke a Guinness World Record for smashing 31 pumpkins in one minute. Henry DiCarlo attempts to SMASH that record. A big thank you to Underwood Family Farms for supplying the pumpkins for the segment.  They have their annual Harvest Festival happening through Halloween.  For more information, click HERE.  