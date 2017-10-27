Third Annual Veterans Stand Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in West Los Angeles for the Third Annual Homeless to Housed Veterans Stand Down.

For the third year in a row, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) hosts a Homeless-to-Housed Veterans Stand-Down event Friday, October 27th, 2017 at and around Building 257, the Veterans Welcome Center. The event is one important way VAGLAHS connects veterans experiencing homelessness to a permanent housing program, immediate interim housing, and supportive services to improve their health, access to income, and overall well being.

Friday, October 27, 2017

6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Veterans Welcome Center, Building 257 (North Campus)

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, California 90073

The event presents a safe time and place where Homeless Veterans can receive critical services for housing. The Stand Down is made possible through VA’s close collaboration with many community partners including government agencies, volunteers, non-profits, businesses, social service providers, and faith-based organizations. The Homeless Stand Down is a significant symbol to the Veteran community as it represents the third annual event to ever take place at VA West Los Angeles.

