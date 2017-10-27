Wildomar Fire in Cleveland National Forest Grows to 700 Acres; 200 Homes Evacuated

A brush fire burning in southwest Riverside County doubled in size overnight and prompted hundreds of evacuations in the La Cresta community of the Santa Ana Mountains Friday morning.

The Wildomar Fire grew from 350 acres Thursday to 700 acres Friday morning, the Cleveland National Forest stated in a tweet just after 8 a.m.

The fire remained 15 percent contained and has prompted the evacuation of about 200 homes, according to the tweet.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents west of Grand Avenue, north of Avenida La Cresta and south of Calle De Lobo in the La Cresta community, an earlier tweet stated.

No structures have been damaged, a spokeswoman for CalFire told KTLA Friday.

The Murrieta Valley and Lake Elsinore unified school district announced that all schools would be open Friday, but Murrieta Valley stated that bus transportation would be impacted.

The fire started about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wildomar Off-Highway Vehicle area in the Cleveland National Forest when a man crashed his motorcycle into a tree, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 18-year-old rider tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze before running about two miles to his truck and then calling authorities.

For information on the fire, locals should call the Cleveland National Forest’s Trabuco Ranger District at 951-736-1811.