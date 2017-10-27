Woman Sexually Assaulted While Out for Jog in Valley Glen; Attacker Sought

A woman who was out for a morning jog in the Valley Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday was sexually assaulted by a man who attacked her from behind, police said.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. as the woman was jogging southbound on Fulton Avenue toward Hatteras Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The attacker approached the jogger from behind and “sexually battered her,” the news release stated.

The woman broke free from the man, who attacked a second time and attempted to pull her to the ground.

The woman managed to kick and elbow the man before he released her and fled northbound on Fulton Avenue and then eastbound on Oxnard Street.

The victim followed her attacker for a short distance while calling 911, but eventually lost sight of him.

Police released a sketch of the attacker and are asking the public for help in identifying him.

He was described as a male Hispanic, about 25 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and a goatee. The attacker was wearing a blue hoodie and black workout pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Lisa Householder at 818-374-0010.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).