17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana: Police

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Santa Ana, local police said .

The killing happened Friday night around the time police received a call about a fight near Cubbon Street and Baker Street at about 9:50 p.m., Santa Ana police said in a news release.

The victim, who has been identified as Carlos Cervantes, died from stab wounds to his upper torso, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the boy dead at 10:08 p.m.

Police had discovered Cervantes down on the sidewalk, with stab wounds to his body visible, police said.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives revealed the killing was gang-related, according to police. No further information has been released by police.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives from the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.