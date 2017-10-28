L.A. Dodgers Beat Houston Astros in Game 4 of World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 4 Saturday night, bringing them one game closer to winning the 2017 World Series.

L.A.’s home team won the game 6-2 after the Astros carried a lead earlier in the game. Tensions ran high as neither team managed to score going into the fifth inning.

But even after the Astros managed to score first, during the sixth inning, the Dodgers made a fiery comeback later in the game.

Astros outfielder George Springer made the first score of the night, with a home run that brought the game’s score to 1-0. The crowd at Minute Maid Park in Houston went roaring as the ball flew into the stadium seats.

But the Dodgers finally came back in the seventh inning, making their first score of the night when second baseman Logan Forsythe tied the game with an RBI.

During the eighth inning, the Dodgers finally got a lead on the Astros — when newcomer Cody Bellinger made a hit that brought the game’s score to 2-1.

The Dodgers’ chance at winning the game seemed to fully come to light during a pivotal moment in the ninth inning — when a three-run homer by center fielder Joc Pederson jumped the game’s score to 6-1.

A home-run by Astros infielder Alex Bregman brought the Astros up 1, with the game’s score then set at 6-2 with the Dodgers still winning.

During the last four games of the World Series, the Dodgers started strong with a win of Game 1, but the Astros defeated the L.A. team for Games 2 through 3, making L.A. fans nervous that a chance at finally winning the World Series could be gone altogether.

But Saturday’s game marks a major turn — with the teams now tied and both with a chance at winning the World Series.