× Astros Player’s Gesture About Dodgers Pitcher Results in 5-Game Suspension in 2018

Yuli Gurriel, one of the key hitters for the Houston Astros, was suspended for five games without pay at the start of the 2018 season after television cameras caught him making a gesture and mouthing a word with racial overtones during Friday’s game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the suspension at 1:05 p.m. PDT during a news conference in Houston after he met with Gurriel on Saturday before the Astros were to play the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

Gurriel also will have to undergo sensitivity training.

After Gurriel hit a home run off the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish in Friday’s game, Gurriel returned to the Astros’ dugout. He put his fingers to the sides of his face and lifted the corners of his eyes, the “slanted eyes” gesture widely regarded as offensive by Asians. Gurriel also used the word “Chinito,” Spanish slang for Chinese boy.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Yuli Gurriel will be suspended for five games without pay in 2018. He will undergo sensitivity training. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 28, 2017

Rob Manfred says there's complete unanimity no place in game like behavior Gurriel exhibited last night — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 28, 2017

Yuli Gurriel under fire after gesture made in dugout after homering off Yu Darvish: https://t.co/CoY4gEYRDG pic.twitter.com/TmF1HJNUTo — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 28, 2017