Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, Saturday, October 28th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Halloween Saturday Weekend!

If you're still looking for a Halloween costume for yourself, and your pet, there are several locations where we can find something fun and interesting for not a lot of money. That and more on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list!

Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Craftsman Weekend

Pasadena Heritage

pasadenaheritage.org

It’s California Craftsman Weekend in Pasadena. The Pasadena Heritage event is the largest and most comprehensive celebration of the Craftsman Movement in the Western United States.

The Weekend’s offerings include a tour of significant Craftsman-era houses, a variety of bus and walking tours, an Exposition Show & Sale of more than 40 exhibitors featuring antique and contemporary furniture and decorative arts, a silent auction, presentations and exclusive receptions at historic sites.

-0-

Donate!

Moving Day Los Angeles @ 9:30am

Marina Green Park

386 Shoreline Drive

Long Beach

movingdaywalk.org

Saturday is MOVING DAY WALK day for the Parkinson’s Foundation. It’s an opportunity to fund raise as well as increase awareness and understanding of the neurological disorder that afflicts seven to ten million people worldwide.

-0-

Free!

Diabetes Wellness RX: Food Demonstrations @ 10am

Mid Valley Family YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue

Van Nuys

818 904 5566

ymcala.org/mid-valley

Patients coping with Type One or Type Two Diabetes can learn how to manage their high blood glucose disorder with proper nutrition. The Mid Valley Family YMCA is teaching healthy eating and how to add more fruits and vegetables to our diets. Please register at the free cooking demonstration by calling 818 904 5566 or email: healthy@valleyccc.org.

-0-

Employment Fair @ 10am

The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.thegrovela.com

If you’re looking for work, there’s an employment fair at THE GROVE and THE FARMERS MARKET at Fairfax and Third! Dress for success and bring your resumes to the employment fair where they’re looking to fill sales associate and managerial positions.

-0-

Free!

Pasadena Humane Society Celebrates National Pit Bull Awareness Day @ 10am

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

361 South Raymond Avenue

Pasadena

626 792 7151

http://www.pasadenahumane.org

It’s National Pit Bull Awareness Day. Pit Bull owners and their four legged friends are invited to the Pasadena Humane Society for a day of fun and games, obedience training, free vaccines, souvenir photos as well as pet adoptions.

-0-

Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 246 3800

http://www.thewallis.org

“Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a cinematic gem that features life size shadow puppets to tell the story of two star crossed lovers.

-0-

Pet Halloween Costumes

spcaLA Market Place

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

562 570 4926

spcaLA.com

Laugh at these fur babies all you want, but Halloween costumes for pets are popular.

You can find some of this Halloween’s popular pet costumes at the spcaLA’s Marketplace stores. By the way, you can find a sweet pie needing a forever home as well.

The spcaLA also reminds owners pet owners to be sure pet costumes are comfortable for their fur babies and to protect them from all Halloween candy and decorations.

-0-

Halloween Sale!

It’s A Wrap! Production Wardrobe Sales

3315 West Magnolia Boulevard

Burbank

818 567 7366

http://www.itsawrap.com

It’s a Wrap is Burbank is having a major Halloween sale. The discount store is famous for acquiring costumes, clothing and accessories from your favorite television shows and movies. Find an item you might like for Halloween or any other day, and if has the word Halloween on the price tag, well, it’s your for 75-percent off! All sales are final!

-0-

Goodwill Halloween

Goodwill Southern California 83 Retail Stores

http://www.goodwillsocal.org

You can find costumes for not a lot of money at all of the more than 80 Goodwill Retail Stores. There are inexpensive costumes for children and adults.

The money spent for Halloween items helps those less fortunate.

To find a Goodwill Retail Store near, check the website: http://www.goodwillsocal.org

-0-

Make it a GREAT Halloween Weekend Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-