Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, Saturday, October 28th, 2017

Happy Halloween Saturday Weekend!
If you're still looking for a Halloween costume for yourself, and your pet, there are several locations where we can find something fun and interesting for not a lot of money. That and more on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list!
Enjoy!
-0-0-0-
Craftsman Weekend
Pasadena Heritage
pasadenaheritage.org
It’s California Craftsman Weekend in Pasadena. The Pasadena Heritage event is the largest and most comprehensive celebration of the Craftsman Movement in the Western United States.
The Weekend’s offerings include a tour of significant Craftsman-era houses, a variety of bus and walking tours, an Exposition Show & Sale of more than 40 exhibitors featuring antique and contemporary furniture and decorative arts, a silent auction, presentations and exclusive receptions at historic sites.
-0-
Donate!
Moving Day Los Angeles @ 9:30am
Marina Green Park
386 Shoreline Drive
Long Beach
movingdaywalk.org
Saturday is MOVING DAY WALK day for the Parkinson’s Foundation. It’s an opportunity to fund raise as well as increase awareness and understanding of the neurological disorder that afflicts seven to ten million people worldwide.
-0-
Free!
Diabetes Wellness RX: Food Demonstrations @ 10am
Mid Valley Family YMCA
6901 Lennox Avenue
Van Nuys
818 904 5566
ymcala.org/mid-valley
Patients coping with Type One or Type Two Diabetes can learn how to manage their high blood glucose disorder with proper nutrition. The Mid Valley Family YMCA is teaching healthy eating and how to add more fruits and vegetables to our diets. Please register at the free cooking demonstration by calling 818 904 5566 or email: healthy@valleyccc.org.
-0-
Employment Fair @ 10am
The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.thegrovela.com
If you’re looking for work, there’s an employment fair at THE GROVE and THE FARMERS MARKET at Fairfax and Third! Dress for success and bring your resumes to the employment fair where they’re looking to fill sales associate and managerial positions.
-0-
Free!
Pasadena Humane Society Celebrates National Pit Bull Awareness Day @ 10am
Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
361 South Raymond Avenue
Pasadena
626 792 7151
http://www.pasadenahumane.org
It’s National Pit Bull Awareness Day. Pit Bull owners and their four legged friends are invited to the Pasadena Humane Society for a day of fun and games, obedience training, free vaccines, souvenir photos as well as pet adoptions.
-0-
Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard
Beverly Hills
310 246 3800
http://www.thewallis.org
“Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a cinematic gem that features life size shadow puppets to tell the story of two star crossed lovers.
-0-
Pet Halloween Costumes
spcaLA Market Place
spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center
7700 East Spring Street
Long Beach
562 570 4926
spcaLA.com
Laugh at these fur babies all you want, but Halloween costumes for pets are popular.
You can find some of this Halloween’s popular pet costumes at the spcaLA’s Marketplace stores. By the way, you can find a sweet pie needing a forever home as well.
The spcaLA also reminds owners pet owners to be sure pet costumes are comfortable for their fur babies and to protect them from all Halloween candy and decorations.
-0-
Halloween Sale!
It’s A Wrap! Production Wardrobe Sales
3315 West Magnolia Boulevard
Burbank
818 567 7366
http://www.itsawrap.com
It’s a Wrap is Burbank is having a major Halloween sale. The discount store is famous for acquiring costumes, clothing and accessories from your favorite television shows and movies. Find an item you might like for Halloween or any other day, and if has the word Halloween on the price tag, well, it’s your for 75-percent off! All sales are final!
-0-
Goodwill Halloween
Goodwill Southern California 83 Retail Stores
http://www.goodwillsocal.org
You can find costumes for not a lot of money at all of the more than 80 Goodwill Retail Stores. There are inexpensive costumes for children and adults.
The money spent for Halloween items helps those less fortunate.
To find a Goodwill Retail Store near, check the website: http://www.goodwillsocal.org
-0-
Make it a GREAT Halloween Weekend Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-0-0-