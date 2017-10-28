Too Many Tourists: Crowding Causes Big Headache at National Parks and Theme Parks Across the Country 

So many tourists head up to the Hollywood sign to snap selfies that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has suggested building a gondola to reduce congestion on nearby streets and hiking trails.

At Zion National Park, the crowds are so heavy that park officials are considering a congestion management plan that would require visitors to make reservations to enter the popular Utah park.

Disneyland has become so crowded that the theme park adopted a ticket policy to offer lower prices for visits during slow periods and higher prices for more popular times.

Across the country, people have been trekking to national parks, theme parks and other tourist attractions in record numbers during the past few years, creating an unexpected problem for the tourism industry: too many customers.

