2 in Custody After Firefighters Respond to Brush Fire in Altadena

Two people are in custody after firefighters responded to a half-acre brush fire near the Henninger Flats hiking area in Altadena Sunday morning, officials said.

The blaze was first reported to the public at 9:37 a.m. in the recreation area located at 2260 Pinecrest Drive and hikers were urged to avoid the area, according to an alert from the Pasadena Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly moving uphill to Coyote Canyon prompting Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters to perform water drops on the difficult terrain. LACoFD, PFD, and Anaheim Fire Department hand crews reported to the area, officials said.

The fire was holding at a half acre, officials said.

The fire’s cause was under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

