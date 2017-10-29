Caltrans to Temporarily Close 210 Freeway Tunnel in Pasadena

A freeway tunnel in Pasadena will be closed for about a month on weekdays starting Monday, state transportation officials said.

The westbound 210 Freeway connector to the Del Mar Boulevard and California Boulevard exits will be closed on weekdays through November, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as crews install permanent lighting, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans warned commuters to plan ahead for delays.

The improvements are part of a $149-million pavement project for a 10-mile stretch of the freeway from La Crescenta-Montrose to Pasadena.

