Former Top Strategist for Trump Campaign ‘Likely’ to Face Indictment in Russia Probe, Senior Democrat Says

One of two former top strategists for the Trump campaign is “likely” to face indictment as early as Monday, a senior Democrat said Sunday, previewing what would be the first criminal charges in the intensifying probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into current and former members of President Trump’s inner orbit.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said a federal judge could unseal an indictment against either Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, or Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s national security advisor in the White House.

Schiff’s comments came amid intense speculation at the White House and on Capitol Hill over media reports that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved its first indictment in the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether members of Trump’s campaign actively colluded with Moscow.

Schiff, a former federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, said he was reacting to press reports and could not confirm the target or whether it involved Russia. “We haven’t been told who it is,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

