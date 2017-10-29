Hemet Police Shoot Man After Being Called to Shopping Center for Domestic Disturbance

A police shooting broke out after officers were called to a Hemet strip mall regarding a domestic violence incident, officials said Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene at the shopping center in the 3500 block of West Florida Avenue around 6:30 p.m., the Hemet Police Department said in a statement.

Officials were met by a man who was allegedly brandishing a knife at them.

After refusing officers’ several orders to drop the weapon, the man began walking toward them, police said.

At that point, police shot the man. The department did not disclose how many shots were fired or how many officers fired their weapon.

It was also unclear where or how many times the man was struck, but officials said his wounds were not life-threatening.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

No officers or bystanders were wounded in the shooting, officials said.

Hemet police were still investigating the scene early Sunday morning.