Houston Astros Win Game 5 of 2017 World Series Against L.A. Dodgers

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night, giving them the lead in the series 3-2.

The final score was 13-12 and the game got off to an exciting start for L.A. fans, with the Dodgers quickly taking the lead 3-0 in just the first inning. But when the game was later tied going into the fifth inning, a Dodgers win started to seem like less of a sure thing.

Dodgers player Logan Forsythe got the L.A. team its early lead during the first inning with a hit that brought the game 2-0 and another Dodgers score later in the same inning brought the game 3-0.

During the fourth inning, the game grew more heated as the Astros soon caught up. The Dodgers scored at the top of that inning, when Austin Barnes hit a single that scored Forsythe to bring the game 4-0. But that comfortable lead for L.A. was soon lost.

At the bottom of the fourth inning, Astros player Carlos Correa hit an RBI double to bring the game 4-1.

A three-run homer that got the Astros back in the game was hit later in the fourth inning by Yuli Gurriel, the same player who drew outrage and a 5-game suspension for making a racial gesture toward Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the series.

The crowd in Houston started chanting Gurriel’s name after the pivotal score that tied the game 4-4, Los Angeles Times reporter Andy McCullough tweeted.

They are chanting Yuli Gurriel's name at Minute Maid Park. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 30, 2017

Going into the fifth inning, the score was still tied 4-4. But rookie Cody Bellinger — who got a hit giving the Dodgers the lead in Saturday’s game — soon a hit a three-run homer that put the L.A. team securely back in the lead at 7-4.

But the Dodgers lead was soon lost again, when Astros player José Altuve hit a three-run homer later in the fifth inning that tied the game 7-7.

Finally, during the seventh inning, Bellinger got a hit giving the Dodgers the lead 8-7.

The Astros’ George Springer got the game tied again later in the seventh inning, when he hit a home run to bring the game 8-8.

Later in the seventh inning, Altuve finally got Houston in the lead with a hit that brought the game 9-8.

While the Astros trailed the Dodgers for much of the game, they came back strong at the bottom of the seventh inning — when Correa hit a home run that took the score to 11-8 with the Astros winning.

At the top of the eighth inning, Dodgers player Corey Seager hit an RBI double to bring the score 11-9 with the Astros still winning. Later, at the bottom of the eighth inning, the Astros’ Brian McCann hit a home run to bring the score to 9-12, giving the Houston team a wider lead.

But the Dodgers came back at the top of the ninth inning when Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer, bringing the score to 12-11 with the Astros barely leading.

That home run was actually the 22nd one in the series, breaking the World Series record for the most home runs in one series, the Los Angeles Times reports.

L.A. fans finally had hope for a win, once again, when the game was tied at the top of the ninth inning 12-12 after the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor hit an RBI single.

With a tie, the game dragged into a tenth inning as tensions ran high for both teams and their fans. In the tenth inning, the Astros scored for a win 13-12.