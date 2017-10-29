Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Says He Will Not Run for State Governor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that he won’t run for governor of California.

“We have a lot of work left to do to build a stronger city, state and nation and I know I can best build on our progress here in L.A.,” he said on Twitter. “I am passionate about my city and my family; both are here in Los Angeles.”

Garcetti’s announcement is not considered a major surprise, given that the field to replace Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018 is filled with Democratic heavyweights including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Since he was reelected as mayor in a landslide earlier this year, there have been questions about where Garcetti would go next. The governor’s race had been one option. Another was running for U.S. Senate, but that was before Dianne Feinstein announced she would seek another term.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.