Man Dead Following 2-Car Crash on 60 Freeway in South El Monte; Lanes Reopen

A man was dead following a two-car collision on the 60 Freeway in South El Monte early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the road around 4:30 a.m. near the Santa Anita Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Two of the freeway's westbound lanes were closed for a time Sunday morning as CHP officials investigated the scene but reopened by 8 a.m.

A man in his 30s was declared dead by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics around 5 a.m., according to the incident log.

A mangled, gray Toyota Prius was seen at the scene, while an SUV that also appeared to have been involved was towed away.

KTLA also observed a person being handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol vehicle, though it was unclear whether the individual was formally arrested or simply detained.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The area was lightly foggy Sunday morning, but officials had not said if weather could have played a role.

No further details were immediately available.

SIGALERT CANCELLED IN SOUTH EL MONTE: WB SR-60 WEST OF SANTA ANITA AVE, ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 29, 2017