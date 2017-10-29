Officer-Involved Shooting in Mar Vista Leaves Man Injured: LAPD

An officer-involved shooting in Mar Vista left a man injured Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

LAPD officers responded to the 13100 block of Psomas Way at about 3 p.m. to officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Health with a medical call, police said.

While police were responding to the call, an office-involved shooting happened and a man was left with non-life threatening injuries, LAPD officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and said to be in stable condition, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

LAPD officials from the Force Investigation Division are investigating the scene to determine if any use of force was in line with proper police protocol.

Officials from the Office of Inspector General and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are also at the scene, LAPD said.

Police did not release further information about the man injured or other details about the shooting.