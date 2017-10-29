Police Respond to Reports of Gunman at Garden Grove Walmart; No Shooter Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Customers and employees inside a Garden Grove Walmart feared there was shooter in the building Sunday evening but police didn't find a gunman once they responded to the scene, the Garden Grove Police Department said.

The call about a possible shooter came in at about 5:46 p.m and police saw customers and employees rushing out of the store once they arrived, Lt. Jeff Nightengale said. The incident occurred in the 11800 block of Gilbert Street, police said.

A gunman or weapon was never found, police said, but witnesses told KTLA store managers warned others in the building of a possible active shooter. Police said some in the store bunkered down for cover.

There was an "verbal confrontation" between two men in the store's parking lot earlier in the evening, police later said in a news release.

Police said one of the men may have had a firearm but they could not confirm that with witnesses at the scene.

A "victim" and "suspect" both entered the store earlier at different times, and a person told a Walmart employee that the suspect had a gun, police said in a news release. But the person who mentioned a gun left before police arrived.

At that point, Walmart employees decided to "evacuate the store, call the police and some employees sheltered in place," according to a news release.

"People were scared, especially when you have your family," Arturo Lopez, who was there, told KTLA.

After locking down a perimeter around the store, police managed to clear the scene after about an hour to "make sure everything was alright," Nightengale said.

Officials urge anyone with information about the altercation in the parking lot to contact Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704.