Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, Sunday, October 29th, 2017

Happy Sunday!

It's a beautiful day to prepare for Halloween and other interesting and fun activities for family and friends. Enjoy!

Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 246 3800

http://www.thewallis.org

“Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a cinematic gem that features life size shadow puppets to tell the story of two star crossed lovers.

-0-

Craftsman Weekend

Pasadena Heritage

pasadenaheritage.org

It’s California Craftsman Weekend in Pasadena. The Pasadena Heritage event is the largest and most comprehensive celebration of the Craftsman Movement in the Western United States.

The Weekend’s offerings include a tour of significant Craftsman-era houses, a variety of bus and walking tours, an Exposition Show & Sale of more than 40 exhibitors featuring antique and contemporary furniture and decorative arts, a silent auction, presentations and exclusive receptions at historic sites.

-0-

Pet Halloween Costumes

spcaLA Market Place

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

562 570 4926

spcaLA.com

Laugh at these fur babies all you want, but lot of pet owners are spending lot of money for costumes this year on their pets.

You can some of this Halloween’s popular pet costumes at the spcaLA’s Marketplace stores. By the way, you can find a sweet pie needing a forever home as well.

The spcaLA also reminds owners pet owners to be sure pet costumes are comfortable for their fur babies and to protect them from all Halloween candy and decorations.

-0-

Spider Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Just in time for Halloween at the Natural History Museum is the Spider Pavilion. This one-of-a-kind venue is home to some of the most amazing architects in the world.

Learn about the different designs and tactics each spider weaves and check out spectacular webs that range up to a diameter of three meters.

-0-

Halloween Sale!

It’s A Wrap! Production Wardrobe Sales

3315 West Magnolia Boulevard

Burbank

818 567 7366

http://www.itsawrap.com

It’s a Wrap is Burbank is having a major Halloween sale. The discount store is famous for acquiring costumes, clothing and accessories from your favorite television shows and movies. Find an item you might like for Halloween or any other day, and it has the word Halloween on the price tag, well, it’s your for 75-percent off! All sales are final!

-0-

Goodwill Halloween

Goodwill Southern California 83 Retail Stores

http://www.goodwillsocal.org

You can find costumes for not a lot of money at all of the more than 80 Goodwill Retail Stores. There are inexpensive costumes for children and adults.

The money spent for Halloween items helps those less fortunate.

To find a Goodwill Retail Store near, check the website: http://www.goodwillsocal.org.

-0-

Free Admission!

Dia de los Muertos Family Festival @ 10:15am

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

http://www.molaa.org

Explore Dia de los Muertos. Learn that it has nothing to do with Halloween and everything to do with celebrating life and celebrating loved ones at the Museum of Latin American Art. The Long Beach annual festival teaches this cultural tradition using art workshops, live performances, gallery tours, face painting and food. Admission is FREE!

-0-

Make it a GREAT Halloween Weekend Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

