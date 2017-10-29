Venice Crosswalk Where Pedestrian Was Killed in Hit-and-Run Was Long-Scheduled for Safety Overhaul

A crosswalk in Venice where a pedestrian died in recent days has long been scheduled for safety improvements, upgrades that officials said have been delayed by “red tape.”

The intersection of Pacific and Sunset avenues — near the heart of Venice Beach’s heavily trafficked boardwalk — is the only designated pedestrian crossing for several blocks. There are bright white lines in the roadway, and a reflective “pedestrian crossing” paddle placed on the sidewalk.

But according to a 2014 Department of Transportation report, those measures were deemed insufficient.

“Due to a speed limit of 30 miles per hour, traffic volumes on Pacific Avenue of almost 23,000 vehicles per day, and at least four lanes to cross without a median, a marked crosswalk alone at this uncontrolled intersection no longer provides the desired level of safety,” the report said.

