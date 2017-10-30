73-Year-Old Man Charged After Allegedly Slitting Woman’s Throat, Attempting to Steal Second Woman’s Dog in Pasadena

A 73-year-old man has been charged after allegedly slitting a woman’s throat and attempting to abduct a second woman’s dog near a Pasadena business last week, officials announced Monday.

Lance A. Semkus, of Pasadena, was charged on suspicion of attempted murder and animal cruelty. He also faces charges of mayhem, and attempted second-degree robbery, and special allegations of great bodily injury and use of a knife, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Semkus allegedly tried to steal a woman’s dog in front of a pet store in the 3300 block of Sierra Madre Villa on Oct. 23.

A witnesses said Semkus tried to drag a woman and her dog toward a black SUV, Pasadena police said in a news release. The witness then apparently thwarted Semkus’ efforts because the individual came to the woman’s aid, police said.

Semkus got away, then later allegedly attacked another woman with a knife in the 600 block of South Arroyo Parkway.

The victim screamed and fought Semkus off, but suffered severe injuries to her neck and hand, according to the DA’s office. He was eventually taken into custody.

Investigators discovered that his two dogs had been killed, but officials did not release details about how they died.

Semkus faces a maximum sentence of 32 years to life in prison if convicted.

His bail was set at $10 million.