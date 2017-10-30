Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Twice in Fontana on Suspicion of Molesting Children, Creating Child Porn

A former sex registrant who was out on bail was arrested again last week on suspicion of multiple child sex abuse crimes, officials said.

Joseph Welsh, 47, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, inmate records show, following his arrest by Fontana police on Oct. 24.

The San Diego native was previously arrested Sept. 17 on suspicion of child annoyance and possession of child pornography, both of which could carry a sentencing enhancement due to his criminal history, Fontana police said in a press release.

Welsh was out on bail when he was taken into custody at a Claremont home last Tuesday, according to police. The arrest occurred on the 1100 block of North College Avenue near the Claremont Colleges campus at about 10 p.m., inmate records show.

Detectives investigating the case had uncovered additional evidence that led them to detain him on suspicion of multiple counts of child molestation, manufacturing child pornography and child annoyance with a prior conviction.

The 47-year-old had been previously convicted of child molestation and was registered as a sex offender under Megan’s Law until 2014, according to Fontana Police Officer Rajaie Sayegh.

At that point, a court ruled he was no longer a danger to the public and awarded him a rehabilitation certificate, police said.

Welsh was being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said. Police did not disclose what his new bail amount had been set at.

Earlier this month Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law SB 384, a measure that ends the lifetime registration requirement for some lower-level sex offenders.

Under the law, someone previously convicted of child molestation — as Welsh was — would be obligated to register for a minimum of 10 years. Based on the severity of the crime, the requirement could extend to 20 years or the offender’s lifetime.

A second conviction increases registration requirements.

It was unclear what contributed officials’ decision to end Welsh’s compulsory registration in 2014.

