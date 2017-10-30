Deputy Is Injured Responding to Man With Sharp Weapon at Hobby Lobby in Rancho Cucamonga

A sheriff’s sergeant was injured Monday morning at a Hobby Lobby in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.

Deputies responded to the store, within the shopping complex on the 10600 block of East Foothill Boulevard, shortly after 9 a.m., according to Cpl. Ruben Perez with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear why authorities were called to the scene but they were met by a man wielding a sharp weapon.

A Rancho Cucamonga patrol sergeant was stabbed and subsequently taken to a nearby trauma center in unknown condition, Perez said.

At some point during the scuffle, a police shooting also occurred, according to Perez.

The armed man was unharmed and taken into custody, he said.

No further details were immediately available.