Deputy Is Injured Responding to Man With Sharp Weapon at Hobby Lobby in Rancho Cucamonga

Posted 11:27 AM, October 30, 2017, by

A sheriff’s sergeant was injured Monday morning at a Hobby Lobby in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.

A Hobby Lobby location where a deputy was injured on Oct. 30, 2017, can be seen in a Google Maps Street View image from August 2015.

Deputies responded to the store, within the shopping complex on the 10600 block of East Foothill Boulevard, shortly after 9 a.m., according to Cpl. Ruben Perez with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear why authorities were called to the scene but they were met by a man wielding a sharp weapon.

A Rancho Cucamonga patrol sergeant was stabbed and subsequently taken to a nearby trauma center in unknown condition, Perez said.

At some point during the scuffle, a police shooting also occurred, according to Perez.

The armed man was unharmed and taken into custody, he said.

No further details were immediately available.