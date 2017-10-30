× Driver Allegedly Fatally Struck Woman in Calabasas, Dragged Her Body Across Street, Denied Involvement

On a quiet Sunday night in Calabasas, Yijing Chen screamed for help as her mother lay dying.

A pickup truck had slammed into Chen and her mom as they walked in the crosswalk at the 101 Freeway ramp at Las Virgenes Road. The vehicle ran over Chen’s mother, who was visiting her daughter at Pepperdine University. The impact fractured Chen’s left leg, which felt like it was dangling from her body as she crawled in the street.

Chen can’t shake what happened next: The driver left the pickup, grabbed her mother’s arms and dragged 53-year-old Hongfen Shen toward the curb, according to the California Highway Patrol’s report.

The driver returned to the truck, reversed and parked nearby along Las Virgenes Road, witnesses told the CHP.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.