Driver Sought in South L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed 76-Year-Old Man

Police are asking for help identifying a driver who abandoned his vehicle and fled after they say he fatally hit a 76-year-old pedestrian in South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The victim, Herman Charles Avery Jr., was crossing Western Avenue when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The driver of the vehicle fled, leaving the Inglewood resident on the road with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Investigators later found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned on Western at 82nd Street, in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South L.A.

The suspect is described by police as black, 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a medium a build. The man was seen wearing dark clothing, according to authorities, who released two surveillance images of the wanted individual.

He had a 7- to 9-year-old boy with him at the time of the fatal crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 323-421-2500, or 1-877-527-3247 if it is after business hours and on weekends. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.