Father Allegedly Threatened to Burn Down San Diego Home Before Fire Killed His 2 Kids: Authorities

The father of two children who died in a San Diego fire Saturday had threatened a month earlier to burn down the Rancho Bernardo condominium that he and his estranged wife own, court records show.

The man, identified as Henry Lopez, was seriously injured in the blaze and remains hospitalized. San Diego Police Lt. Mike Holden said fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, and that Lopez is not a suspect at this time.

“This could be a horrible, tragic accident,” Holden said. “We just don’t know.”

The woman described the altercation in a document requesting a restraining order. She said on Sept. 17, she texted her husband about a mortgage payment he had missed.

