Grandfather Delivers Emotional Testimony in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Trial

The grandfather of Gabriel Fernandez delivered emotional testimony in court on Monday during the trial of his daughter's boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, who is charged with murder in the 2013 torture death of 8-year-old Palmdale boy. Robert Fernandez broke down as he testified that he promised Gabriel that he could return to their home after his daughter Pearl took the child to a barbeque and refused to return him. She also faces trial in her son's killing.

Liberte Chan reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 30, 2017.