Loren LoRosa, T.V. Host/Vlogger

Loren LoRosa is a television host, vlogger, and model from Wilmington, Delaware. While she grew up in a place that is consistently ranked among the most dangerous cities in America, Loren’s mother was careful to protect her from the harsh realities of the community they were living in. Loren was exposed to the arts at an early age, and was often taking music lessons or performing in local theater. She snuck out of school one day to head to New York City for a live taping of BET’s 106 & Park, and since that moment, Loren knew she wanted to one day be in the spotlight.

Loren spent time in New York City modeling and working on making contacts in the entertainment industry. Eventually, she was able to make her way to Los Angeles to seek new opportunities outside modeling. She thought she would quickly be plucked from the masses and given her big break in Hollywood, but things didn’t quite work out as she expected. After spending several months unemployed, Loren headed back to Delaware to regroup. While her first shot at a life in L.A. didn’t pan out, Loren was determined to make her way back. This time, she wouldn’t take “no” for an answer.

In this episode, Loren shares how she’s worked to pursue her dream of becoming the most sought-after face on television. She opens up about her “Devil Wears Prada” moment working at a PR firm, and how she finally found herself on television working for TMZ.

