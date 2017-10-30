Man Accused of Secretly Recording Foreign Exchange Student Living in His Redlands Home

A Redlands man was cited and released last week after a foreign exchange student living in his house reported he was secretly recording her in her bedroom, officials said Monday.

Robert Kenneth Christensen, 54, was cited for disorderly conduct with a camcorder — a misdemeanor — and released, according to Carl Baker, a public information officer with the Redlands Police Department.

The details of the incident were first reported by the newspaper Redlands Daily Facts. Baker confirmed the details of the story to KTLA.

Baker explained that the disorderly conduct charge is a misdemeanor and when the investigation concludes it will be up to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office to file charges.

The victim apparently found the camera in her room and reported it to her school counselor.

The counselor then reported the incident to police and Christensen was eventually arrested, Daily Facts reported.

The victim was removed from the home after the incident. She does have family in the area, but Baker did not have specifics as to how they are related. Because of the victims age, Baker was unable to provide any other details, including where she is from.

A court date has not been set in the case, court and booking records show.

KTLA’s Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this story.