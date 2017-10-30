Ruptured Gas Line, Cylinders With Unknown Substance in Venice Prompt Evacuations: LAFD

A gas line rupture in Venice Monday afternoon has led to evacuations in that neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was reported about 1:35 p.m. and was upgraded to a hazardous materials call when cylinders with an unknown substance were found behind a home.

The fire department is working with LAPD and the Gas Company to shut off the leak.

About 50 homes in the area were evacuated near the incident.

No injuries have been reported and the incident remains under investigation.