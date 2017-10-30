× Spooky Halloween Apps

Here are some fun Halloween apps to make this holiday the scariest yet!

Turn your tech into spooky mode with these Halloween apps and hacks!

Halloween Spooky Sound Box Free

50 high-quality spooky sounds to make your house haunted! Tap a button on your phone screen to activate creaks, screams and more!

Ghost Hunter M2

Turn your phone into the ultimate ghost hunting device. Advanced algorithms analyze audio, check for magnetic fields and let your camera see what the naked eye can’t! $1 for this paranormal fun.

Ghost Lens

There are a bunch of tools in this app to turn your selfies scary! I love the feature that lets you record a video of yourself “rising from the dead.” The app is free but be prepared to wade through an advertisement every step of the way.

Alexa Halloween Easter Eggs

Try saying…

“Alexa, what should I be for Halloween?”

“Alexa, what’s your favorite scary movie?”

“Alexa, what are you being for Halloween?”

“Alexa, let’s get spooky”

“Alexa, sing a spooky song”

Try asking…

For Halloween jokes

For some Halloween hacks

Google Home Easter Eggs

“Ok Google, what should I be for Halloween?”

“Ok Google, get directions to the nearest pumpkin patch”

“Ok Google, how do I get rid of monsters?”

“Ok Google, add Halloween candy to my shopping list”

“Ok Google, scare me”

Here’s a look at what happens when I tried saying “Ok Google, let’s get spooky!”