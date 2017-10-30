Stranded Driver, Good Samaritan Killed in Crash on 22 Freeway in Garden Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver who was stranded after crashing on the 22 Freeway and a good Samaritan who stopped to help him were both killed when another driver crashed into them in Garden Grove early Monday morning.

The initial incident was reported just before 2 a.m., when a car crashed on the freeway near Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove Fire Department Capt. Mark Weiss said.

A good Samaritan stopped to assist the stranded driver when a white Toyota approached and crashed into them, California Highway Patrol Officer Duane Graham said.

The initial driver and the good Samaritan were outside their vehicles when they were struck, Graham said. Both men, who have not been identified, were killed.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver in the Toyota.

The westbound side of the 22 Freeway was temporarily closed following the fatal crash.

The investigation was ongoing, and it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved, Graham said.