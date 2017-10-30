Actor Gary Sinise Named Grand Marshal of 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade

Actor Gary Sinise was named grand marshal of the 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade at the Tournament House in Pasadena Monday morning.

This year’s grand marshal is an Academy Award nominee and distinguished humanitarian, according to a Tournament of Roses news release.

The grand marshal will ride in the 129th Rose Parade, which is themed “Making a Difference,” on January 1.

The grand marshal will also participate in pre-game festivities at the 104th Rose Bowl Game later that day.

Isabella Marie Marez, a resident in Altadena and senior from La Salle High School in Pasadena, was selected on Oct. 18 as the 2018 Rose Queen.

Marez became the 100th young woman to hold that role.

