‘We’re Going to Have the Game of Our Lives,’ Dodgers’ Puig Says Ahead of Game 6

The sun was just beginning to rise when the Dodgers charter touched down at LAX early Monday. After seven months and 175 games, the team landed knowing there may be just one sunrise left in its season.

An extra-inning loss in Game 5 left the Dodgers trailing the Houston Astros three games to two in the best-of-seven World Series, and with no margin for error when they resume play Tuesday against Houston ace Justin Verlander.

“We’re going to have the game of our lives,” Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig promised in Spanish. “Verlander had better be prepared.”

As Puig spoke, most of the clubhouse was empty. Three times the Dodgers’ once-vaunted pitching staff had given up leads that would have left the team a win shy of its first World Series championship in 29 years. Now they have to sweep the final two games to end that drought.

