Whole Foods to Hire 600 New Employees Across L.A., Orange Counties

Whole Foods announced Monday the grocery chain will hold hiring fair this Thursday, Nov. 2, at each of its stores across the U.S.

The company — now owned by Amazon — plans to bring on around 6,000 “passionate, food-focused” new employees across the nation, including more than 600 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, spokesperson Melissa Kubrin told KTLA.

About 400 people will be added to the company’s payroll in L.A. County and another 200 in Orange County, according to Kubrin.

Less than a quarter of those employees will be brought on full-time, she added.

Across both counties the grocery chain is seeking 145 full-time employees, 204 people to fill part-time positions and 260 seasonal workers.

The roles will include cashier, culinary expert and prepared food specialist.

Both full- and part-time workers receive benefits, according to Whole Foods.

Those wishing to apply can visit any Whole Foods location on Thursday to be interviewed, and some may be hired on the spot, the company said.

To learn more about the events, visit www.joinwholefoods.com.