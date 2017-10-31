× Astros’ Yuli Gurriel Still Hasn’t Apologized for Racist Gesture Directed at Dodgers’ Yu Darvish

Yuli Gurriel still hasn’t apologized in person to Yu Darvish for making a racially insensitive gesture after hitting a home run against him in Game 3 of the World Series.

Darvish said he told the Houston Astros first baseman it was “completely unnecessary.”

“When a Dodgers staffer told me what was happening, at the time, it’s not like I was that irritated by it,” Darvish said in Japanese. “About the extent of my reaction was me telling [interpreter Hideaki] Sato, ‘He did something he shouldn’t have done. This is going to be a problem, isn’t it?’ But I wasn’t angry at all.”

Gurriel reached out to Darvish the day after the incident, saying he wanted to meet so he could apologize face to face.

Yuli Gurriel under fire after gesture made in dugout after homering off Yu Darvish: https://t.co/CoY4gEYRDG pic.twitter.com/TmF1HJNUTo — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 28, 2017