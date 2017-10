The Dodgers need a win Tuesday night in Chavez Ravine to stay alive in the World Series.

A Caltrans work crew has done its part to get Dodger Nation in the mood for a comeback in the Fall Classic.

They painted the Park Row bridge over the 110 Freeway near Elysian Park blue late last week.

Workers normally paint the bridge gray to cover graffiti that regularly marks the roadway.

