British Police Investigate 11 Allegations of Sexual Assault Against Harvey Weinstein

October 31, 2017

British police are investigating 11 allegations of sexual assaults against movie producer Harvey Weinstein that span several decades, sources said Tuesday.

Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 24th Annual Producers Guild Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 26, 2013 in Beverly Hills. (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Authorities said the alleged attacks involved seven women and that nine were reported to have occurred on British soil. Three women have stepped forward within the last week, British police said, including one who claimed she was attacked in the early 1990s.

Scotland Yard released details of the probe Tuesday but did not mention Weinstein by name, which is standard procedure in British criminal investigations. Several sources confirmed to The Times that the subject of the investigation is Weinstein.

The sheer number of the allegations makes Britain the epicenter of the criminal investigations into Weinstein. New York police have at least two investigation open, and Los Angeles has one.

