La Crescenta Pumpkin Patch Owner Commissions Justin Turner Jack-o’-Lantern as Good Luck Charm

Some Los Angeles Dodgers fans are feeling a little spooked about the team’s chances of pulling ahead in the World Series on Halloween, but one man in La Crescenta secured a talisman he hopes can resurrect the team.

The Dodgers are down 2-3 to the Houston Astros in this year’s series, with Game 6 set to take place Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The hometown team is at risk of losing it all if it can’t eke out a win — or, with a victory, could wind up winning the Commissioner’s Trophy on home turf come Wednesday.

To help control his nerves, La Crescenta pumpkin patch owner David Batchelor brought in a professional pumpkin carver to create a jack-o’-lantern with the likeness of Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who has scored three runs so far in the series.

The pumpkin was created just before Game 5 Sunday night at the patch, located at 2413 Foothill Blvd. So it didn’t quite work, but “it was close,” Batchelor said.

Batchelor said the artist isn’t actually a Dodger fan but was able to create the striking resemblance based off a picture.

“He loves what he does, so he put his heart and his soul into it because he wanted to make me happy,” he said. “Everybody that’s been seeing the pumpkins are just amazed by him.”

Batchelor expected the gourd to bring the team more luck Tuesday night in what promised to be a spirited matchup.