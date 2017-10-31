Los Angeles Dodgers Beat Houston Astros, Force a Game 7 of World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday night, tying the series and forcing a Game 7.

After two games in Houston, the series was back in L.A. and Dodgers fans were hoping a Game 6 win at home could finally carry the team to a World Series win Wednesday night.

The game got off to a slow start, with neither team managing to score going into the third inning.

As both teams struggled to score, L.A. fans dealt a loud booing to Astros player Yuli Gurriel as he walked up to bat, and some could be heard calling the player a “racist,” KTLA reporter Eric Spillman tweeted.

Gurriel made headlines for making a racially charged gesture during another series game to mock Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who is of Iranian and Japanese Descent, as the L.A. Times reports.

Yuli Gurriel booed loudly, with fans yelling "racist!' pic.twitter.com/0rB0g8ZGvJ — eric spillman (@ericspillman) November 1, 2017

At the top of the third inning, George Springer got Houston on the board first with a home run that brought the game 1-0 with the Astros leading.

Going into the sixth inning, neither team managed to score again.

But, finally, the Dodgers tied the game 1-1 at the bottom of the sixth inning, when Chris Taylor got a hit that sent Dodgers Stadium into a storm of cheers. Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Shaikin tweeted the press box was “literally shaking.”

The Dodger Stadium press box is literally shaking. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) November 1, 2017

Just moments later, the go-ahead run was scored on a sacrifice fly by Corey Seager — giving the Dodgers the lead 2-1. That lead was further secured at the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run by Joc Pederson that brought the game 3-1.

The Game 6 win means the Dodgers and Astros are tied in the series 3-3.