Parent Holding Teacher Hostage Inside Elementary School in Riverside: Police

A male parent is holding a teacher hostage inside an elementary school in Riverside on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was occurring in the noon hour at Castle View Elementary School at 6201 Shaker Drive, according to Riverside Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback.

Police responded to the school for a disturbance involving the parent, who became upset and barricaded himself inside the classroom with the teacher when officers arrived, Railsback said. It is unclear why the parent was upset.

It's not clear if the parent has a weapon, but some type of smoke has been spotted inside a classroom, and Railsback said. Another staff member may have gotten into a physical altercation with the parent. That person has been taken to hospital with non-serious injuries, he added.

The Riverside Unified School District said the campus was under lockdown due to a "disturbance inside of a classroom."

"So far he has not been willing to come out," Railsback said about the man.

Students were evacuated off-campus, to nearby Castle View Park, a district spokesman said. Aerial video from Sky5 showed students being led onto waiting school buses.

Railsback explained that school and police officials want to make sure all the children are accounted for before being released to parents or guardians.

"We are asking all parents and family members who are here waiting just to be very very patients with all of this," the officer said.

Aerial video from the scene showed an armored vehicle and hostage negotiators at the school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Jennifer Thang and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this story.